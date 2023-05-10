Seoul shares down 0.12 percent late Wednesday morning
SEOUL, May 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded 0.12 percent lower late Wednesday morning ahead of U.S. inflation data.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index had dropped 3.03 points to 2,507.03 as of 11:20 a.m.
Investors have taken a wait-and-see stance until U.S. consumer price data is released later Wednesday, which may provide further clues on the Federal Reserve's decisions.
In Seoul, financial stocks traded in negative territory, with KB Financial Group dipping 0.1 percent and Hana Financial Group sliding 1.42 percent.
Pharmaceutical firms were also on the decline as Samsung Biologics fell 0.51 percent and Celltrion dropped 0.99 percent.
But top carmaker Hyundai Motor rose 2.2 percent and its smaller affiliate Kia gained 2.63 percent.
Leading wireless carrier SK Telecom climbed 1.85 percent on its strong quarterly earnings report released earlier in the day.
The local currency was changing hands at 1,324.65 won against the greenback at 11:20 a.m., down 0.75 won from Tuesday's close.
