DP leader urges Yoon to 'reconsider' Fukushima water inspection plan
SEOUL, May 10 (Yonhap) -- Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung urged the government Wednesday to reconsider its plan to send a group of experts to Japan's Fukushima nuclear power plant, saying the visit could end up endorsing the planned release of contaminated water from the crippled plant.
The inspection visit, set for May 23-24, was one of the agreements that President Yoon Suk Yeol reached with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during their summit talks in Seoul on Sunday amid mounting worries over Tokyo's plan to release the stored contaminated water into the ocean.
The two countries plan to hold working-level talks this week to discuss details.
"It appears the government is trying to be a volunteer helper for Japan's plan to dump contaminated water from the nuclear power plant into the ocean," Lee, chairman of the main opposition Democratic party, said at a meeting of party leaders held in the southeastern city of Daegu.
"I am concerned it could end up being a Japan publicity ambassador ... giving impunity to the release of contaminated water," he said. "The government should completely reconsider the dispatch of the inspection team that has no power to conduct a substantial and thorough inspection and verification."
Lee also accused Yoon of putting all blame on the previous administration and the opposition parties for security and economic crises South Korea is facing, as Wednesday marked the first anniversary of Yoon's assumption of office.
"(The Yoon administration) pushed ahead with a tax reduction policy for the superwealthy without any consideration of the suffering of the people. He needlessly provoked other neighboring countries causing an economic and security crisis. The economy has plunged, our national security is crippled and people's livelihoods are in despair," he said.
He also urged Yoon should step up communication with the opposition.
