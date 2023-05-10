Gov't has removed 1,027 regulations since Yoon's inauguration

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, May 10 (Yonhap) -- The government has successfully removed over 1,000 regulations in the past year, with a focus on providing more convenience for citizens and creating economic benefits, officials said Wednesday.

The Office for Government Policy Coordination announced the outcome of easing 1,027 kinds of regulations and their positive impact, as President Yoon Suk Yeol marks his first year in office.

Of them, 152 kinds of deregulation efforts resulted in an economic effect worth 70 trillion won (US$52.9 billion), including attracting 44 trillion won in investment and contributing to a sales increase of 6 trillion won, the office said.

One of the significant outcomes was the removal of the traveler declaration form, which was previously mandatory for all entrants to fill out and submit upon entering the country.

Now, only those with goods to declare are required to submit the form, the officials said.

On the first day of implementation, 71,000 people, or 99.5 percent of all entrants through Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, passed through customs without filling out the form.

The office expects this deregulation to reduce unnecessary waiting times at airports and invigorate the tourism industry.

The government has also given approval to the drone delivery of food and daily necessities for people living in mountainous regions, the officials said.

Additionally, restrictions on business hours for conglomerate-owned big-box stores have been eased, giving them more flexibility in deciding which days to close. Previously, such stores had to close every other Sunday.

"The government aims to create a friendlier environment for conglomerates and small business owners to do their business through various kinds of deregulation efforts," Government Policy Coordination Minister Bang Moon-kyu told a press briefing.



Government Policy Coordination Minister Bang Moon-kyu speaks in a press briefing at the government complex in Seoul on May 10, 2023. (Yonhap)

