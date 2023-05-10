Top diplomats of S. Korea, Mexico discuss resumption of FTA talks, closer ties
MEXICO CITY, May 9 (Yonhap) -- The top diplomats of South Korea and Mexico held talks Tuesday to discuss the resumption of a bilateral free trade agreement (FTA) negotiation and the strengthening of exchanges in other areas as well, according to Seoul's foreign ministry.
In the meeting with his Mexican counterpart, Marcelo Ebrard, in Mexico City, South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin stressed the importance of forging an FTA to promote strategic cooperative ties between the countries and requested Ebrard's support to resume related discussions.
Ebrard said Mexico has much to learn from South Korea in areas such as education and innovation, and requested South Korean companies' active investment and cooperative projects in Mexico.
Park also held separate meetings with Mexico's economy and energy ministers, Raquel Buenrostro and Rocio Nahle, respectively, to discuss bilateral trade and other economic issues.
(END)
