CS Wind turns to black in Q1

All News 14:12 May 10, 2023

SEOUL, May 10 (Yonhap) -- CS Wind Corp. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net income of 8.3 billion won (US$6.2 million), turning from a loss of 5.9 billion won a year earlier.

Operating income for the January-March period was 24.6 billion won, up 166.8 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 13 percent to 350.5 billion won.

The operating profit was 81.9 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
