Netflix series 'Black Knight' portrays social divide in apocalyptic world
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, May 10 (Yonhap) -- Netflix's new series "Black Knight" depicts an apocalyptic world where oxygen is scarce due to devastating air pollution and a brutal social hierarchy determines who has the access to resources for survival.
Based on Lee Yong-gyun's webtoon under the same title, the six-episode sci-fi series tells a story set in a dystopian future devastated by air pollution following a comet strike. In this wasteland, the survival of humanity depends on deliverymen known as "Black Knights," who deliver parcels of oxygen and other necessities.
Kim Woo-bin plays a former refugee, identified as 5-8, who takes on this job and recruits others from the bottom ladder of society to help him overthrow the hierarchy.
Song Seung-hyeon stars as an heir of the powerful conglomerate, which unevenly distributes resources depending on the class divide, while Esom plays a military intelligence officer who joins the rebel group led by 5-8.
Director and screenwriter Choi Eui-seok said the series remains faithful to the original webtoon's universe but was restructured into a compact version with new characters.
"I read the original webtoon and loved its universe. I decided to make it into a series as I really liked the idea of deliverymen providing oxygen and necessities to people," Choi said during a press conference on Wednesday.
Kim said the dystopian world where people must wear masks for survival is a plausible setting as the mask mandate had been in place until recently in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I thought these kinds of things could really happen in the future. I was also interested in various characters in the story," Kim said.
Kim introduced his character as a "legendary" figure who fights against social injustice as he knows the sorrow of being born as a refugee in the starkly divided world.
"I wondered what it would feel like if I am abandoned and suffer just because I was born as a refugee," he said.
"Black Knight" premieres on Friday.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Deadly Texas shooting spree victims include 3 Korean Americans: consulate
-
N. Korea slams S. Korea-Japan summit as leading to 'military collusion'
-
Unification Minister urges efforts to persuade N. Korea to make 'right' decision
-
N. Korea steps up criticism of S. Korea-U.S. deterrence plan
-
(LEAD) N. Korea steps up criticism of S. Korea-U.S. deterrence plan
-
Deadly Texas shooting spree victims include 3 Korean Americans: consulate
-
Husband leaps to death with baby after killing wife
-
Washington Declaration goes beyond 'nuclear-sharing': U.S. official
-
U.S. F-16 jet crashes into farmland near Osan Air Base
-
Japan PM expressed remorse over shared history of own accord: sources
-
3 men, 1 woman found dead in car in apparent group suicide
-
U.S. to extend wavier for S. Korean firms from chips export curbs on China: industry chief
-
N. Korean leader sends congratulatory message to Putin on Victory Day occasion
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S., Japan working on missile warning consultation group
-
Prosecutors informed of 'irregularities' in opposition lawmaker's coin trading