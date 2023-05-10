Bibigo Mandu available in Australia's supermarket chain Woolworths

SEOUL, May 10 (Yonhap) -- Bibigo Mandu, frozen dumpling products of CJ Cheiljedang Corp., has begun sales in Australia's biggest supermarket chain Woolworths, the major South Korean food manufacturing company said Wednesday.

Starting this month, three types of Bibigo Mandu products -- vegetable version, kimchi version and prawn version -- have been available at about 1,000 Woolworths stores across Australia, according to CJ Cheiljedang.

The company said it also plans to launch pork, chicken and Korean barbecue dumpling products in the third quarter after securing a local production facility.

Since breaking into major global markets in 2013, Bibigo Mandu has gained popularity in many countries.

CJ Cheiljedang is aiming to raise annual sales of 300 billion won (US$226.6 million) in Australia by 2027, promoting Bibigo Mandu and other global strategic products, including processed rice, kimchi and Korean sauce, and collaborating with local restaurants and ready-meal companies, a company official said.

The leading food manufacturer has been working to break into more global markets following those of the United States, Europe and Japan from earlier this year.

A woman buys Bibigo Mandu, CJ Cheiljedang Corp.'s frozen dumpling product, at a Woolworths store in Australia in this photo provided by the company on May 10, 2023. (PHOTO NOR FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

