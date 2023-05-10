Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KEPCO E&C turns to profits in Q1

All News 15:18 May 10, 2023

SEOUL, May 10 (Yonhap) -- KEPCO Engineering & Construction Co. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 8.9 billion won (US$6.7 million), turning from a loss of 1.7 billion won a year earlier.

Operating profit for the January-March period was 10 billion, compared with a loss of 4.5 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 16.7 percent to 108.4 billion won.
