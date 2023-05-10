KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, May 10 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Kogas 26,850 DN 300
SamsungF&MIns 231,000 UP 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 22,050 DN 100
SamsungEng 29,200 DN 650
SAMSUNG C&T 110,200 DN 800
Doosan Enerbility 15,360 DN 180
Doosanfc 29,750 DN 450
KIWOOM 91,000 DN 200
HD Hyundai Infracore 9,740 DN 520
NAVER 210,000 DN 1,000
KT 31,350 UP 100
SK 167,000 DN 700
Hanon Systems 9,730 UP 130
DONGSUH 20,700 UP 250
LG Uplus 11,320 UP 70
LG Display 15,100 DN 10
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL20050 UP450
LOTTE TOUR 11,200 UP 530
KT&G 84,800 DN 800
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 27,650 UP 800
SamyangFood 116,600 DN 800
CJ CheilJedang 321,500 UP 3,000
HANATOUR SERVICE 55,800 UP 400
COSMAX 80,200 UP 6,000
Kakao 56,500 DN 1,000
Kangwonland 18,780 UP 100
NCsoft 387,000 DN 7,000
SAMSUNG LIFE 67,400 UP 700
PanOcean 5,040 DN 90
SAMSUNG CARD 29,950 DN 350
CheilWorldwide 18,820 DN 180
LOTTE WELLFOOD 106,200 DN 1,100
DWEC 4,245 DN 80
Mobis 226,500 UP 2,500
HYUNDAI WIA 59,400 UP 1,000
KumhoPetrochem 129,900 DN 5,200
HANWHA AEROSPACE 103,100 UP 1,100
SKC 97,400 DN 2,100
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,980 UP 50
S-1 56,500 DN 2,000
