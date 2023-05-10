SEOUL, May 10 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



Kogas 26,850 DN 300

SamsungF&MIns 231,000 UP 500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 22,050 DN 100

SamsungEng 29,200 DN 650

SAMSUNG C&T 110,200 DN 800

Doosan Enerbility 15,360 DN 180

Doosanfc 29,750 DN 450

KIWOOM 91,000 DN 200

HD Hyundai Infracore 9,740 DN 520

NAVER 210,000 DN 1,000

KT 31,350 UP 100

SK 167,000 DN 700

Hanon Systems 9,730 UP 130

DONGSUH 20,700 UP 250

LG Uplus 11,320 UP 70

LG Display 15,100 DN 10

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL20050 UP450

LOTTE TOUR 11,200 UP 530

KT&G 84,800 DN 800

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 27,650 UP 800

SamyangFood 116,600 DN 800

CJ CheilJedang 321,500 UP 3,000

HANATOUR SERVICE 55,800 UP 400

COSMAX 80,200 UP 6,000

Kakao 56,500 DN 1,000

Kangwonland 18,780 UP 100

NCsoft 387,000 DN 7,000

SAMSUNG LIFE 67,400 UP 700

PanOcean 5,040 DN 90

SAMSUNG CARD 29,950 DN 350

CheilWorldwide 18,820 DN 180

LOTTE WELLFOOD 106,200 DN 1,100

DWEC 4,245 DN 80

Mobis 226,500 UP 2,500

HYUNDAI WIA 59,400 UP 1,000

KumhoPetrochem 129,900 DN 5,200

HANWHA AEROSPACE 103,100 UP 1,100

SKC 97,400 DN 2,100

MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,980 UP 50

S-1 56,500 DN 2,000

