KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HMM 19,690 DN 290
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 169,400 DN 500
Daewoong 15,040 DN 80
SSANGYONGCNE 5,870 DN 120
TaekwangInd 698,000 DN 5,000
KAL 22,650 DN 50
POSCO FUTURE M 306,000 DN 11,000
LG Corp. 91,100 UP 1,000
Hanwha 27,200 DN 50
HyundaiEng&Const 40,200 DN 550
CUCKOO HOMESYS 25,000 DN 150
KCC 216,500 DN 3,000
SKBP 70,500 DN 800
AmoreG 32,200 0
HyundaiMtr 210,000 UP 5,000
DL 49,100 DN 300
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,860 UP 70
KIA CORP. 90,000 UP 2,400
Youngpoong 557,000 DN 21,000
SK hynix 86,900 DN 400
Nongshim 404,000 UP 1,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 61,600 DN 300
HYUNDAI STEEL 35,600 DN 600
Shinsegae 210,000 UP 1,000
SGBC 54,700 UP 600
Boryung 8,820 0
HDKSOE 87,200 DN 1,200
MS IND 18,360 UP 230
S-Oil 72,200 DN 700
HyundaiMipoDock 72,000 0
OCI 119,800 0
LS ELECTRIC 64,600 UP 500
LG Innotek 271,500 UP 1,000
KorZinc 494,500 DN 14,500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 44,900 UP 200
IS DONGSEO 36,600 DN 900
SamsungHvyInd 5,630 UP 20
Hyosung 67,000 DN 700
GCH Corp 16,260 UP 110
LotteChilsung 149,000 DN 3,300
Deadly Texas shooting spree victims include 3 Korean Americans: consulate
N. Korea slams S. Korea-Japan summit as leading to 'military collusion'
N. Korea steps up criticism of S. Korea-U.S. deterrence plan
(LEAD) N. Korea steps up criticism of S. Korea-U.S. deterrence plan
U.S. military discloses photos of S. Korean, U.S., Japanese officials boarding nuclear missile sub
Washington Declaration goes beyond 'nuclear-sharing': U.S. official
U.S. F-16 jet crashes into farmland near Osan Air Base
Japan PM expressed remorse over shared history of own accord: sources
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. to hold working-level cybersecurity talks
3 men, 1 woman found dead in car in apparent group suicide
U.S. to extend wavier for S. Korean firms from chips export curbs on China: industry chief
N. Korean leader sends congratulatory message to Putin on Victory Day occasion
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S., Japan working on missile warning consultation group
Joint military drills of U.S., S. Korea are defensive in nature: Pentagon spokesperson