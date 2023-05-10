KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LOTTE 28,450 DN 200
POSCO Holdings 366,000 DN 6,000
NHIS 9,280 DN 80
DB INSURANCE 82,500 UP 900
DongwonInd 45,350 DN 1,650
SLCORP 32,050 UP 1,150
Yuhan 57,500 DN 200
GS E&C 20,950 DN 600
SamsungElec 64,600 DN 700
LS 92,400 UP 100
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES112 30 0 DN1000
GC Corp 127,000 DN 3,100
Ottogi 466,000 UP 3,500
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 672,000 DN 8,000
KPIC 139,000 DN 400
GS Retail 27,600 UP 600
SamsungElecMech 136,000 DN 2,800
HtlShilla 81,300 DN 100
Hanmi Science 40,600 DN 1,200
Hanssem 48,100 UP 800
F&F 140,500 DN 500
DSME 25,550 DN 1,000
KEPCO E&C 67,800 UP 400
KUMHOTIRE 4,730 DN 35
KOREA AEROSPACE 51,000 UP 300
SAMSUNG SDS 117,300 DN 1,300
KIH 55,200 DN 400
LIG Nex1 77,500 DN 500
TKG Huchems 22,750 DN 100
JB Financial Group 8,280 DN 30
HYUNDAI ROTEM 33,600 DN 100
Fila Holdings 37,050 0
ShinhanGroup 34,800 DN 750
KEPCO KPS 36,050 UP 300
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 50,800 UP 400
DAEWOONG PHARM 111,400 DN 2,800
LGELECTRONICS 114,900 UP 3,000
LG H&H 573,000 DN 5,000
LGCHEM 709,000 DN 13,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 52,400 UP 300
(MORE)
-
Deadly Texas shooting spree victims include 3 Korean Americans: consulate
-
N. Korea slams S. Korea-Japan summit as leading to 'military collusion'
-
N. Korea steps up criticism of S. Korea-U.S. deterrence plan
-
(LEAD) N. Korea steps up criticism of S. Korea-U.S. deterrence plan
-
U.S. military discloses photos of S. Korean, U.S., Japanese officials boarding nuclear missile sub
-
Deadly Texas shooting spree victims include 3 Korean Americans: consulate
-
Washington Declaration goes beyond 'nuclear-sharing': U.S. official
-
U.S. F-16 jet crashes into farmland near Osan Air Base
-
Japan PM expressed remorse over shared history of own accord: sources
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. to hold working-level cybersecurity talks
-
3 men, 1 woman found dead in car in apparent group suicide
-
U.S. to extend wavier for S. Korean firms from chips export curbs on China: industry chief
-
N. Korean leader sends congratulatory message to Putin on Victory Day occasion
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S., Japan working on missile warning consultation group
-
Joint military drills of U.S., S. Korea are defensive in nature: Pentagon spokesperson