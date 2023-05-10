LOTTE 28,450 DN 200

POSCO Holdings 366,000 DN 6,000

NHIS 9,280 DN 80

DB INSURANCE 82,500 UP 900

DongwonInd 45,350 DN 1,650

SLCORP 32,050 UP 1,150

Yuhan 57,500 DN 200

GS E&C 20,950 DN 600

SamsungElec 64,600 DN 700

LS 92,400 UP 100

HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES112 30 0 DN1000

GC Corp 127,000 DN 3,100

Ottogi 466,000 UP 3,500

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 672,000 DN 8,000

KPIC 139,000 DN 400

GS Retail 27,600 UP 600

SamsungElecMech 136,000 DN 2,800

HtlShilla 81,300 DN 100

Hanmi Science 40,600 DN 1,200

Hanssem 48,100 UP 800

F&F 140,500 DN 500

DSME 25,550 DN 1,000

KEPCO E&C 67,800 UP 400

KUMHOTIRE 4,730 DN 35

KOREA AEROSPACE 51,000 UP 300

SAMSUNG SDS 117,300 DN 1,300

KIH 55,200 DN 400

LIG Nex1 77,500 DN 500

TKG Huchems 22,750 DN 100

JB Financial Group 8,280 DN 30

HYUNDAI ROTEM 33,600 DN 100

Fila Holdings 37,050 0

ShinhanGroup 34,800 DN 750

KEPCO KPS 36,050 UP 300

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 50,800 UP 400

DAEWOONG PHARM 111,400 DN 2,800

LGELECTRONICS 114,900 UP 3,000

LG H&H 573,000 DN 5,000

LGCHEM 709,000 DN 13,000

HYUNDAIDEPTST 52,400 UP 300

(MORE)