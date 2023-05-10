KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
IBK 10,090 DN 30
DGB Financial Group 6,990 0
HANJINKAL 40,950 DN 800
H.S.ENTERPRISE 8,070 UP 40
emart 99,100 DN 100
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY361 50 UP650
HL MANDO 45,850 0
KOLMAR KOREA 40,700 UP 1,600
CHONGKUNDANG 86,100 DN 900
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 780,000 DN 8,000
SD Biosensor 20,800 DN 500
DoubleUGames 47,600 UP 150
Meritz Financial 43,850 DN 850
KOLON IND 42,100 UP 100
HanmiPharm 306,000 DN 14,500
BNK Financial Group 6,700 UP 10
Doosan Bobcat 50,200 DN 900
PIAM 32,100 UP 1,300
Netmarble 66,700 DN 400
KRAFTON 200,500 DN 500
HD HYUNDAI 59,200 0
ORION 146,600 UP 200
ILJIN HYSOLUS 30,000 UP 50
HANWHA SYSTEMS 13,810 DN 240
BGF Retail 184,500 DN 700
SKCHEM 73,800 DN 300
HDC-OP 12,560 DN 70
HYOSUNG TNC 404,500 DN 1,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 421,000 UP 11,000
HANILCMT 12,230 DN 250
SKBS 80,600 DN 1,300
WooriFinancialGroup 11,680 DN 140
KakaoBank 25,000 UP 250
HYBE 279,500 UP 2,000
SK ie technology 81,900 DN 1,500
LG Energy Solution 566,000 UP 3,000
DL E&C 36,050 DN 100
kakaopay 57,000 DN 1,300
K Car 14,280 DN 120
SKSQUARE 42,000 DN 350
(END)
-
Deadly Texas shooting spree victims include 3 Korean Americans: consulate
-
N. Korea slams S. Korea-Japan summit as leading to 'military collusion'
-
N. Korea steps up criticism of S. Korea-U.S. deterrence plan
-
(LEAD) N. Korea steps up criticism of S. Korea-U.S. deterrence plan
-
U.S. military discloses photos of S. Korean, U.S., Japanese officials boarding nuclear missile sub
-
Deadly Texas shooting spree victims include 3 Korean Americans: consulate
-
Washington Declaration goes beyond 'nuclear-sharing': U.S. official
-
U.S. F-16 jet crashes into farmland near Osan Air Base
-
Japan PM expressed remorse over shared history of own accord: sources
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. to hold working-level cybersecurity talks
-
3 men, 1 woman found dead in car in apparent group suicide
-
U.S. to extend wavier for S. Korean firms from chips export curbs on China: industry chief
-
N. Korean leader sends congratulatory message to Putin on Victory Day occasion
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S., Japan working on missile warning consultation group
-
Joint military drills of U.S., S. Korea are defensive in nature: Pentagon spokesperson