Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Kangwon Land shifts to profits in Q1

All News 15:51 May 10, 2023

SEOUL, May 10 (Yonhap) -- Kangwon Land Inc. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 101.5 billion won (US$76.6 million), swinging from a loss of 5.8 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 69.7 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 10.5 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 57.9 percent to 358.1 billion won.
(END)

Keywords
#Kangwon Land
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!