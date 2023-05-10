Kangwon Land shifts to profits in Q1

SEOUL, May 10 (Yonhap) -- Kangwon Land Inc. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 101.5 billion won (US$76.6 million), swinging from a loss of 5.8 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 69.7 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 10.5 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 57.9 percent to 358.1 billion won.

(END)