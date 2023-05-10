Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Driver dies after car crashes into waterway in Incheon

All News 16:28 May 10, 2023

INCHEON, May 10 (Yonhap) -- A man died after his car fell into a waterway in the western city of Incheon, police said Wednesday.

The car swerved off a two-lane road into an 8-meter-wide, 2-meter-deep waterway in Incheon's Ganghwa County, some 50 kilometers west of Seoul, at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, killing the 62-year-old driver, police said.

The man was rushed to a hospital after another driver reported the accident but died, police said.

Police plan to look into the cause of the accident by analyzing security cameras installed in the area and the black boxes of other vehicles.

