Yoon appoints new 2nd vice industry minister

All News 16:37 May 10, 2023

SEOUL, May 10 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday appointed his secretary for industrial policy to be the new second vice industry minister, his office said.

Kang Kyung-sung, a former official of the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, will now serve as the ministry's second vice minister.

This photo, provided by the presidential office, shows new Second Vice Industry Minister Kang Kyung-sung. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

