Castelbajac signs MOU with Thai Central Group for expanding overseas business
SEOUL, May 10 (Yonhap) -- Castelbajac Co., a golfwear brand of fashion group Hyungji Co., said Wednesday it has signed an initial agreement with Thailand's biggest distribution company Central Group as part of its efforts to expand business in Southeast Asia and Europe.
With the memorandum of understanding, Castelbajac said it aims to enter department stores in Bangkok next year and further break into more Southeast Asian markets as well as European ones.
The Central Group is one of the major retail firms in Asia, owning 120 department stores and 16 luxury flagship stores across 80 cities in 11 countries, including Germany, Britain and Italy.
Castelbajac has been working to achieve global expansion this year, planning to open its first offline shop in Los Angeles in June.
In 2016, Hyungji acquired Castelbajac, originally created by French designer Jean-Charles de Castelbajac.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Deadly Texas shooting spree victims include 3 Korean Americans: consulate
-
N. Korea slams S. Korea-Japan summit as leading to 'military collusion'
-
N. Korea steps up criticism of S. Korea-U.S. deterrence plan
-
(LEAD) N. Korea steps up criticism of S. Korea-U.S. deterrence plan
-
U.S. military discloses photos of S. Korean, U.S., Japanese officials boarding nuclear missile sub
-
Deadly Texas shooting spree victims include 3 Korean Americans: consulate
-
Washington Declaration goes beyond 'nuclear-sharing': U.S. official
-
U.S. F-16 jet crashes into farmland near Osan Air Base
-
Japan PM expressed remorse over shared history of own accord: sources
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. to hold working-level cybersecurity talks
-
3 men, 1 woman found dead in car in apparent group suicide
-
U.S. to extend wavier for S. Korean firms from chips export curbs on China: industry chief
-
N. Korean leader sends congratulatory message to Putin on Victory Day occasion
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S., Japan working on missile warning consultation group
-
Joint military drills of U.S., S. Korea are defensive in nature: Pentagon spokesperson