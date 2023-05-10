S. Korean Bond Yields on May. 10, 2023
All News 16:34 May 10, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.353 3.344 +0.9
2-year TB 3.368 3.371 -0.3
3-year TB 3.273 3.256 +1.7
10-year TB 3.341 3.318 +2.3
2-year MSB 3.360 3.355 +0.5
3-year CB (AA-) 4.086 4.069 +1.7
91-day CD None None None
(END)
