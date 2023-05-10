S. Korea-U.S. war plan should factor in N. Korea's possible use of nuclear arms: expert

SEOUL, May 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States should take into account the possibility of North Korea using nuclear weapons in a contingency when they map out wartime operational plans and strategies, a government expert said Wednesday.

Cho Nam-hoon, senior research fellow at the state-run Korea Institute for Defense Analyses, made the remarks in a meeting with reporters on how to deter and respond to evolving North Korean nuclear threats.

"North Korea's nuclear threat has emerged as the most significant threat on the Korean Peninsula," he said. "A future defense strategy should focus on deterring the North from using nuclear arms, responding (to a nuclear attack if it occurs) in a way that minimizes damage and deterring additional use (of nuclear arms)."

Seoul and Washington have been striving to enhance nuclear deterrence following Pyongyang's provocative acts, including its adoption of an aggressive nuclear policy and its testing of menacing weapons systems, including an underwater nuclear attack drone.

To fend off the North's use of nuclear arms, Cho stressed the importance of enhancing the credibility of America's "extended deterrence" commitment to using the full range of its military assets, including nuclear, to defend its ally.

