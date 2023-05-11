Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Doubleugames Q1 net income up 50.1 pct to 49.8 bln won

All News 07:44 May 11, 2023

SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- Doubleugames Co. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net profit of 49.8 billion won (US$37.6 million), up 50.1 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 46.1 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 42.7 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 3.1 percent to 145.3 billion won.
