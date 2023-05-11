Gaya Tumuli recommended for inclusion on UNESCO World Heritage list

SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- The Gaya Tumuli, seven tomb clusters from Korea's ancient Gaya confederacy, has been recommend for inclusion on the UNESCO World Heritage list by an international advisory body, the Cultural Heritage Administration (CHA) said Thursday.

The Gaya Tumuli was recommended for inscription during a meeting of the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS), a cultural heritage evaluation advisory organization under UNESCO, according to CHA.

The World Heritage Committee will make a final decision based on ICOMOS' recommendation during the 45th session to be held in Saudi Arabia in September.

Gaya was a loosely knit federation of six or seven small kingdoms that prospered between the first and sixth centuries in southern and central region of the Korean Peninsula.

The tumuli consists of seven clusters of tombs that display the architectural style of graves built in the fourth and fifth centuries, along with burial accessories and goods showing Gaya's network of trade and handcrafted manufacturing, according to cultural heritage authorities.



Marisan Tumuli, a cluster of tombs of Korea's ancient confederation Gaya, in Haman county, South Gyeongsang Province, is seen in this photo from the Cultural Heritage Administration's homage. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

