Netmarble remains in red in Q1

SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- Netmarble Corp. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net loss of 45.8 billion won (US$34.6 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 28.2 billion won for the January-March period, compared with a loss of 11.9 billion won a year earlier. Revenue fell 4.6 percent to 602.6 billion won.

The loss was 20.4 percent lower than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

