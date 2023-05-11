Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 May 11, 2023

SEOUL, May. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 26/13 Sunny 0

Incheon 23/13 Sunny 0

Suwon 26/11 Sunny 0

Cheongju 27/13 Sunny 10

Daejeon 27/11 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 26/10 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 22/12 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 27/12 Sunny 0

Gwangju 27/14 Sunny 0

Jeju 23/15 Cloudy 10

Daegu 25/11 Sunny 10

Busan 22/14 Sunny 0

(END)

