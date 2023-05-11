Service output in all provinces, major cities up in Q1
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- Service output rose on-year in all regions of South Korea in the first quarter of 2023, data showed Thursday, on the back of the financial and insurance industries.
The country's service output went up 6.3 percent on-year in the January-March period, according to data compiled by Statistics Korea.
Of the 17 provinces and cities surveyed, Seoul posted the sharpest growth of 10.1 percent, followed by Incheon, 27 kilometers west of the capital city, with a rise of 10 percent.
The service output in Daejeon, 164 kilometers south of Seoul, advanced 7.5 percent over the period.
South Korea's retail sales, a gauge of private spending, fell 0.3 percent on-year in the first quarter.
Sales went down in the southern resort island of Jeju, Incheon and South Jeolla and Gyeonggi provinces, the data showed. The decrease was generally led by lower demand at supermarkets and convenience stores.
Retail sales, however, rose 9.2 percent and 7.5 percent in North Gyeongsang Province and Daejeon, respectively, on stronger demand for automobiles and fuel.
The central city of Sejong was included in the quarterly report for the first time, the agency added. The service output and retail sales in the administrative city increased 3.8 percent and 2.7 percent, respectively, over the period.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
N. Korea slams S. Korea-Japan summit as leading to 'military collusion'
-
Deadly Texas shooting spree victims include 3 Korean Americans: consulate
-
(LEAD) N. Korea steps up criticism of S. Korea-U.S. deterrence plan
-
U.S. military discloses photos of S. Korean, U.S., Japanese officials boarding nuclear missile sub
-
Washington Declaration goes beyond 'nuclear-sharing': U.S. official
-
Deadly Texas shooting spree victims include 3 Korean Americans: consulate
-
Washington Declaration goes beyond 'nuclear-sharing': U.S. official
-
U.S. F-16 jet crashes into farmland near Osan Air Base
-
Japan PM expressed remorse over shared history of own accord: sources
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. to hold working-level cybersecurity talks
-
(2nd LD) Defector-turned-lawmaker quits Supreme Council over controversial remarks
-
3 men, 1 woman found dead in car in apparent group suicide
-
Netflix series 'Black Knight' portrays social divide in apocalyptic world
-
(LEAD) N. Korea slams S. Korea-Japan summit as leading to 'military collusion'
-
(LEAD) Indonesia to provide S. Korea with new payment schedule for joint fighter project in June: DAPA chief