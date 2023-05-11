LG Uplus Q1 net income down 9 pct to 155.1 bln won

SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- LG Uplus Corp. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net profit of 155.1 billion won (US$117.7 million), down 9 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the January-March period fell 0.4 percent on-year to 260.2 billion won. Sales increased 3.9 percent to 3.54 trillion won.

The earnings fell behind market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 164 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

