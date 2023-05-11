Seoul shares extend gains late Thu. morning after eased inflation data
SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- Seoul shares extended gains late Thursday morning as investors expect the Federal Reserve to put its rate hikes on hold following eased U.S. consumer inflation data.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 9.47 points, or 0.38 percent, to 2,505.98 as of 11:20 a.m.
Much-anticipated U.S. consumer price data matched market expectations, which buoyed investor hopes that the Fed will maintain its policy rate at current levels in the next rate-decision meeting in June, analysts said.
Institutions and foreigners bought a combined 157 billion won (US$119 million) worth of stocks, offsetting individuals' stock selling valued at 153 billion won.
In Seoul, tech, auto and airline stocks led gains.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. rose 0.3 percent, leading home appliance maker LG Electronics Co. climbed 1.3 percent, top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. gained 0.2 percent, and national flag carrier Korean Air Co. was up 1.2 percent.
Among decliners, leading car battery maker LG Energy Solution fell 1.8 percent, LG Chem Ltd. declined 1 percent, and Hankook Tire & Technology Co. shed 0.6 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,321.70 won against the U.S. dollar, up 3.1 won from the previous day's close.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
