Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hanon Systems Q1 net profit up 103.1 pct to 45.2 bln won

All News 13:47 May 11, 2023

SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- Hanon Systems on Thursday reported its first-quarter net income of 45.2 billion won (US$34.2 million), up 103.1 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the January-March period was 60.2 billion won, up 97.7 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 18.2 percent to 2.34 trillion won.
(END)

Keywords
#Hanon Systems
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!