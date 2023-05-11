Hanon Systems Q1 net profit up 103.1 pct to 45.2 bln won
All News 13:47 May 11, 2023
SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- Hanon Systems on Thursday reported its first-quarter net income of 45.2 billion won (US$34.2 million), up 103.1 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the January-March period was 60.2 billion won, up 97.7 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 18.2 percent to 2.34 trillion won.
(END)
