(LEAD) Yoon announces end to nearly all COVID-19 restrictions

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday declared an end to almost all COVID-19 restrictions, including mandatory isolation, effectively placing the disease in the endemic category.

Yoon said during a COVID-19 response meeting that the seven-day mandatory isolation period for COVID-19 patients will be reduced to a recommendation of five days.



S. Korea, Japan to hold working-level meeting on Seoul's Fukushima inspection

SEOUL -- South Korea and Japan plan to hold working-level consultations this week to discuss details of Seoul's inspection of Tokyo's plan to discharge contaminated water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant, the foreign ministry said Thursday.

The director-general-level meeting will be held in Seoul on Friday, with the South Korean side headed by Yun Hyun-soo, head of the ministry's bureau for climate change, energy, environment and scientific affairs, and the Japanese side led by Atsushi Kaifu, director-general of the Japanese foreign ministry's disarmament, non-proliferation and science department.



(LEAD) Gaya Tumuli recommended for inclusion on UNESCO World Heritage list

SEOUL -- The Gaya Tumuli, seven tomb clusters from Korea's ancient Gaya confederacy, has been recommend for inclusion on the UNESCO World Heritage list by an international advisory body, the Cultural Heritage Administration (CHA) said Thursday.

The Gaya Tumuli was recommended for inscription during a meeting of the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS), a cultural heritage evaluation advisory organization under UNESCO, according to CHA.



(LEAD) S. Korea confirms first foot-and-mouth disease cases in 4 years

SEOUL -- South Korea has confirmed foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) cases at local farms for the first time in more than four years, the agriculture ministry said Thursday.

The FMD cases were found at two beef cattle farms both located in the central city of Cheongju, some 112 kilometers south of Seoul, on Wednesday, which were raising some 360 cows combined, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.



Arrest warrant sought for investment firm head over suspected stock manipulation

SEOUL -- Prosecutors have sought an arrest warrant for the head of an investment consulting firm accused of large-scale stock manipulation that rocked the local financial markets, officials said Thursday.

The Seoul Southern District Prosecutors Office and financial authorities jointly investigating the case filed for the warrant Wednesday night for Ra Deok-yeon, head of an unregistered investment consulting firm.



(LEAD) Exports down 10.1 pct during first 10 days of May

SEOUL -- South Korea's exports fell 10.1 percent on-year in the first 10 days of May, data showed Thursday, amid the prolonged downcycle of the global semiconductor industry.

The country's outbound shipments stood at US$14.5 billion in the May 1-10 period, compared with $16.1 billion a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.



7 in 10 S. Koreans support gov't efforts to raise awareness on N.K. human rights: poll

SEOUL -- Seven in 10 South Koreans support the Yoon Suk Yeol government's efforts to shed light on North Korea's dire human rights situation, a poll showed Thursday.

In a survey on 1,000 adults conducted by the Peaceful Unification Advisory Council (PUAC) from March 24-26, 70.5 percent of the respondents said they support the government's policy initiative to raise awareness on North Korea's human rights.



S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases above 20,000 for 3rd day

SEOUL -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases stayed above 20,000 for the third consecutive day Thursday as President Yoon Suk Yeol declared an end to almost all COVID-19 restrictions in the latest step to return to pre-pandemic normalcy.

South Korea reported 20,574 cases, including 32 imported cases, bringing the total caseload to 31,351,686, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

