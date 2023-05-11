Go to Contents Go to Navigation

E-Mart Q1 net profit down 99.7 pct to 2.7 bln won

All News 13:47 May 11, 2023

SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- E-Mart Inc. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net income of 2.7 billion won (US$2 million), down 99.7 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 13.7 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 34.4 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 1.9 percent to 7.13 trillion won.

The operating profit was 78.8 percent lower than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)

Keywords
#E-Mart
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!