S. Korea to open anti-dumping probe into white cement from Egypt

SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea decided to launch an anti-dumping investigation into white portland cement imported from Egypt, Seoul's industry ministry said Thursday.

The move by the Korea Trade Commission (KTC) came as domestic cement producer Union Corp. filed a complaint in March against Egypt's Royal El Minya Cement Co. and Albatros International Cement Trading Ltd., complaining that their cheap imports have caused damage to its business and the cement industry in South Korea.

The KTC, which is under the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, will carry out a preliminary inspection by September on whether to set preliminary anti-dumping duties, which will be followed by an additional probe for a final determination of tariff rates.

Union is South Korea's only manufacturer of white portland cement, which is used for general construction and decoration.

