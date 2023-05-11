Go to Contents Go to Navigation

LG Q1 net profit down 65.5 pct to 464.6 bln won

All News 15:15 May 11, 2023

SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- LG Corp. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net profit of 464.6 billion won (US$351.3 million), down 65.5 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the January-March period fell 39 percent on-year to 504.9 billion won. Sales decreased 7.6 percent to 1.64 trillion won.
