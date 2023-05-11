S. Korea, Canada to hold inaugural high-level economic security dialogue next week
SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Canada plan to hold their inaugural high-level economic security dialogue next week, Seoul's foreign ministry said Thursday.
The meeting, scheduled to be held next Tuesday in Seoul, will be attended by Foreign Minister Park Jin, Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly and Francois-Philippe Champagne, Ottawa's innovation, science and industry minister.
South Korea and Canada agreed to establish the high-level dialogue during a bilateral summit held between President Yoon Suk Yeol and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in September of last year.
In next week's meeting, the two sides are expected to exchange views on pending economic issues and explore ways to strengthen cooperation, the ministry said.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
