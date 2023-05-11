Lotte Shopping Q1 net income down 16.4 pct to 57.8 bln won
All News 15:47 May 11, 2023
SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Shopping Co. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net profit of 57.8 billion won (US$43.6 million), down 16.4 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the January-March period rose 63.7 percent on-year to 112.5 billion won. Sales decreased 5.5 percent to 3.56 trillion won.
(END)
