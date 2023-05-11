Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KT&G Q1 net profit up 4.1 pct to 274.2 bln won

All News 15:48 May 11, 2023

SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- KT&G Corp. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net income of 274.2 billion won (US$206.8 million), up 4.1 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 316.5 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 333 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 0.5 percent to 1.39 trillion won.

The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 239.3 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)

Keywords
#KT&G
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!