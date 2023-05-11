Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Lotte Chemical Q1 net income up 94.4 pct to 226.7 bln won

All News 15:48 May 11, 2023

SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Chemical Corp. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net profit of 226.7 billion won (US$170.9 million), up 94.4 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 26.2 billion won for the January-March period, compared with a profit of 56.5 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 9.5 percent to 4.93 trillion won.
