Lotte Chemical Q1 net income up 94.4 pct to 226.7 bln won

SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Chemical Corp. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net profit of 226.7 billion won (US$170.9 million), up 94.4 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 26.2 billion won for the January-March period, compared with a profit of 56.5 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 9.5 percent to 4.93 trillion won.

