Com2uS swings to black in Q1 on equity sales

SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- Com2uS Corp., a South Korean online and mobile game publisher, said Thursday it swung to the black in the first quarter thanks to one-off gains from equity sales and stock investment.

Net income came to 40.6 billion won (US$30.7 million) on a consolidated basis for the January-March period, shifting from a net loss of 4.4 billion won, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Sales jumped 44.5 percent on-year to 192.7 billion won from 133.3 billion won, marking the highest first-quarter earnings. But its operating deficit widened to 14.8 billion won from 2.7 billion won over the cited period due to increased marketing costs.

The homegrown gamemaker said the strong first-quarter bottom line came from gains in asset sales and stock investment.

It said the popularity of "Summoners War: Chronicles," which hit the world market in March, led the brisk sales in the three-month period ending in March.

Com2uS said it will launch the action role-playing game "Zenonia Chronobreak" and the mobile game "MiniGame Paradise" later this year.



The corporate logo of Com2uS is shown in this image provided by the company. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

