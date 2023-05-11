SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 670,000 DN 2,000

KPIC 142,300 UP 3,300

GC Corp 127,000 0

MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,940 DN 40

SKC 95,100 DN 2,300

DongwonInd 46,750 UP 1,400

LS 96,000 UP 3,600

HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES115 20 0 UP2900

GS E&C 21,700 UP 750

GS Retail 26,550 DN 1,050

NHIS 9,310 UP 30

DB INSURANCE 82,900 UP 400

HyundaiMtr 208,000 DN 2,000

AmoreG 32,100 DN 100

POSCO Holdings 362,500 DN 3,500

SamsungElec 64,200 DN 400

SLCORP 32,200 UP 150

Yuhan 57,200 DN 300

Nongshim 404,500 UP 500

Shinsegae 208,000 DN 2,000

POSCO FUTURE M 301,500 DN 4,500

HYUNDAI STEEL 36,150 UP 550

LOTTE Fine Chem 61,300 DN 300

Boryung 8,770 DN 50

HtlShilla 80,600 DN 700

Ottogi 462,500 DN 3,500

SamyangFood 114,600 DN 2,000

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 28,400 UP 750

CJ CheilJedang 317,000 DN 4,500

Daewoong 14,920 DN 120

TaekwangInd 695,000 DN 3,000

KAL 22,800 UP 150

LG Corp. 91,000 DN 100

SSANGYONGCNE 5,890 UP 20

SKNetworks 4,495 DN 70

Daesang 19,470 DN 190

Hyundai M&F INS 37,900 UP 200

TaihanElecWire 1,492 0

ORION Holdings 16,520 DN 50

CJ LOGISTICS 83,700 UP 800

