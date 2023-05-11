KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 670,000 DN 2,000
KPIC 142,300 UP 3,300
GC Corp 127,000 0
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,940 DN 40
SKC 95,100 DN 2,300
DongwonInd 46,750 UP 1,400
LS 96,000 UP 3,600
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES115 20 0 UP2900
GS E&C 21,700 UP 750
GS Retail 26,550 DN 1,050
NHIS 9,310 UP 30
DB INSURANCE 82,900 UP 400
HyundaiMtr 208,000 DN 2,000
AmoreG 32,100 DN 100
POSCO Holdings 362,500 DN 3,500
SamsungElec 64,200 DN 400
SLCORP 32,200 UP 150
Yuhan 57,200 DN 300
Nongshim 404,500 UP 500
Shinsegae 208,000 DN 2,000
POSCO FUTURE M 301,500 DN 4,500
HYUNDAI STEEL 36,150 UP 550
LOTTE Fine Chem 61,300 DN 300
Boryung 8,770 DN 50
HtlShilla 80,600 DN 700
Ottogi 462,500 DN 3,500
SamyangFood 114,600 DN 2,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 28,400 UP 750
CJ CheilJedang 317,000 DN 4,500
Daewoong 14,920 DN 120
TaekwangInd 695,000 DN 3,000
KAL 22,800 UP 150
LG Corp. 91,000 DN 100
SSANGYONGCNE 5,890 UP 20
SKNetworks 4,495 DN 70
Daesang 19,470 DN 190
Hyundai M&F INS 37,900 UP 200
TaihanElecWire 1,492 0
ORION Holdings 16,520 DN 50
CJ LOGISTICS 83,700 UP 800
