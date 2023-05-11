KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HITEJINRO 22,850 DN 550
LotteChilsung 148,500 DN 500
GCH Corp 16,270 UP 10
Hyosung 67,700 UP 700
SGBC 53,900 DN 800
LOTTE 28,450 0
S-Oil 72,400 UP 200
HYUNDAI WIA 60,000 UP 600
ZINUS 30,350 DN 350
KumhoPetrochem 132,200 UP 2,300
HyundaiMipoDock 71,400 DN 600
LG Innotek 270,500 DN 1,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,600 DN 30
KorZinc 497,500 UP 3,000
IS DONGSEO 36,850 UP 250
OCI 119,800 0
Mobis 230,000 UP 3,500
LS ELECTRIC 65,200 UP 600
HANWHA AEROSPACE 106,500 UP 3,400
S-1 58,100 UP 1,600
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 175,000 UP 5,600
HMM 19,680 DN 10
DL 49,150 UP 50
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,910 UP 50
KIA CORP. 90,100 UP 100
HANATOUR SERVICE 56,100 UP 300
COSMAX 83,500 UP 3,300
Kakao 56,000 DN 500
SamsungEng 29,200 0
Doosan Enerbility 15,330 DN 30
Doosanfc 29,800 UP 50
Kangwonland 18,720 DN 60
DONGSUH 20,500 DN 200
IBK 10,080 DN 10
SAMSUNG CARD 30,100 UP 150
LOTTE TOUR 11,050 DN 150
LG Display 15,070 DN 30
KIWOOM 93,300 UP 2,300
LG Uplus 11,260 DN 60
CheilWorldwide 18,960 UP 140
-
N. Korea slams S. Korea-Japan summit as leading to 'military collusion'
-
Deadly Texas shooting spree victims include 3 Korean Americans: consulate
-
Washington Declaration goes beyond 'nuclear-sharing': U.S. official
-
U.S. F-16 jet crashes into farmland near Osan Air Base
-
(4th LD) Yoon says he feels responsibility to improve S. Korea-Japan ties
-
-
-
-
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. to hold working-level cybersecurity talks
-
(LEAD) Yoon announces end to nearly all COVID-19 restrictions
-
(LEAD) N. Korea slams S. Korea-Japan summit as leading to 'military collusion'
-
(LEAD) Indonesia to provide S. Korea with new payment schedule for joint fighter project in June: DAPA chief
-
Yoon announces end to nearly all COVID-19 restrictions
-
(3rd LD) Yoon vows to make change, reforms palpable in 2nd year in office