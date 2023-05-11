LOTTE WELLFOOD 105,900 DN 300

Kogas 27,100 UP 250

SamsungF&MIns 230,000 DN 1,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 21,450 DN 600

KT&G 85,200 UP 400

NAVER 211,000 UP 1,000

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL19290 DN760

PanOcean 5,220 UP 180

SAMSUNG C&T 111,400 UP 1,200

NCsoft 372,500 DN 14,500

SAMSUNG LIFE 67,700 UP 300

KT 31,250 DN 100

SK 166,300 DN 700

Hanon Systems 9,690 DN 40

COWAY 49,900 UP 600

Hanchem 209,000 DN 5,000

Handsome 26,650 UP 550

LOTTE SHOPPING 80,300 DN 500

DWS 41,350 UP 100

LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp599 00 DN600

Asiana Airlines 13,110 UP 150

KEPCO 19,340 UP 100

SKTelecom 50,500 UP 750

SamsungSecu 34,850 UP 50

KG DONGBU STL 9,280 DN 30

SAMSUNG SDS 117,000 DN 300

KOREA AEROSPACE 52,500 UP 1,500

KUMHOTIRE 4,680 DN 50

ShinpoongPharm 17,500 DN 300

LX INT 30,900 UP 200

Hanwha 27,550 UP 350

DongkukStlMill 11,730 UP 120

SK hynix 86,300 DN 600

Youngpoong 559,000 UP 2,000

DB HiTek 58,600 DN 400

CJ 89,500 UP 1,700

HyundaiEng&Const 40,550 UP 350

CUCKOO HOMESYS 25,250 UP 250

Celltrion 168,600 DN 400

DSME 25,550 0

(MORE)