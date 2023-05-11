KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LOTTE WELLFOOD 105,900 DN 300
Kogas 27,100 UP 250
SamsungF&MIns 230,000 DN 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 21,450 DN 600
KT&G 85,200 UP 400
NAVER 211,000 UP 1,000
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL19290 DN760
PanOcean 5,220 UP 180
SAMSUNG C&T 111,400 UP 1,200
NCsoft 372,500 DN 14,500
SAMSUNG LIFE 67,700 UP 300
KT 31,250 DN 100
SK 166,300 DN 700
Hanon Systems 9,690 DN 40
COWAY 49,900 UP 600
Hanchem 209,000 DN 5,000
Handsome 26,650 UP 550
LOTTE SHOPPING 80,300 DN 500
DWS 41,350 UP 100
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp599 00 DN600
Asiana Airlines 13,110 UP 150
KEPCO 19,340 UP 100
SKTelecom 50,500 UP 750
SamsungSecu 34,850 UP 50
KG DONGBU STL 9,280 DN 30
SAMSUNG SDS 117,000 DN 300
KOREA AEROSPACE 52,500 UP 1,500
KUMHOTIRE 4,680 DN 50
ShinpoongPharm 17,500 DN 300
LX INT 30,900 UP 200
Hanwha 27,550 UP 350
DongkukStlMill 11,730 UP 120
SK hynix 86,300 DN 600
Youngpoong 559,000 UP 2,000
DB HiTek 58,600 DN 400
CJ 89,500 UP 1,700
HyundaiEng&Const 40,550 UP 350
CUCKOO HOMESYS 25,250 UP 250
Celltrion 168,600 DN 400
DSME 25,550 0
N. Korea slams S. Korea-Japan summit as leading to 'military collusion'
Deadly Texas shooting spree victims include 3 Korean Americans: consulate
Washington Declaration goes beyond 'nuclear-sharing': U.S. official
U.S. F-16 jet crashes into farmland near Osan Air Base
(4th LD) Yoon says he feels responsibility to improve S. Korea-Japan ties
Japan PM expressed remorse over shared history of own accord: sources
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. to hold working-level cybersecurity talks
(LEAD) Yoon announces end to nearly all COVID-19 restrictions
(LEAD) N. Korea slams S. Korea-Japan summit as leading to 'military collusion'
(LEAD) Indonesia to provide S. Korea with new payment schedule for joint fighter project in June: DAPA chief
Yoon announces end to nearly all COVID-19 restrictions
(3rd LD) Yoon vows to make change, reforms palpable in 2nd year in office