KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
HD Hyundai Infracore 9,740 0
TKG Huchems 22,650 DN 100
JB Financial Group 8,360 UP 80
HyundaiElev 42,100 UP 4,300
DAEWOONG PHARM 111,600 UP 200
DWEC 4,320 UP 75
HYUNDAIDEPTST 52,200 DN 200
KIH 56,200 UP 1,000
KEPCO KPS 35,950 DN 100
LG H&H 577,000 UP 4,000
LGCHEM 691,000 DN 18,000
KEPCO E&C 67,100 DN 700
ShinhanGroup 35,300 UP 500
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 50,800 0
GS 39,550 UP 200
LIG Nex1 79,400 UP 1,900
HYUNDAI ROTEM 34,050 UP 450
Fila Holdings 36,550 DN 500
LGELECTRONICS 116,200 UP 1,300
Hanmi Science 39,300 DN 1,300
SamsungElecMech 135,900 DN 100
Hanssem 48,200 UP 100
F&F 139,200 DN 1,300
HDKSOE 88,100 UP 900
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 46,150 UP 1,250
MS IND 18,660 UP 300
KCC 219,000 UP 2,500
SKBP 69,500 DN 1,000
DOOSAN 96,500 UP 2,800
Youngone Corp 45,600 UP 200
CSWIND 79,200 UP 5,200
GKL 19,140 UP 110
FOOSUNG 13,070 DN 240
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 167,400 UP 1,100
SK Innovation 178,200 DN 2,100
HANAFINANCIALGR 41,900 UP 1,050
HANWHA LIFE 2,600 UP 10
AMOREPACIFIC 115,900 DN 1,100
POONGSAN 42,050 UP 400
KBFinancialGroup 49,200 UP 600
(MORE)
-
N. Korea slams S. Korea-Japan summit as leading to 'military collusion'
-
Deadly Texas shooting spree victims include 3 Korean Americans: consulate
-
Washington Declaration goes beyond 'nuclear-sharing': U.S. official
-
U.S. F-16 jet crashes into farmland near Osan Air Base
-
(4th LD) Yoon says he feels responsibility to improve S. Korea-Japan ties
-
Deadly Texas shooting spree victims include 3 Korean Americans: consulate
-
Washington Declaration goes beyond 'nuclear-sharing': U.S. official
-
U.S. F-16 jet crashes into farmland near Osan Air Base
-
Japan PM expressed remorse over shared history of own accord: sources
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. to hold working-level cybersecurity talks
-
(LEAD) Yoon announces end to nearly all COVID-19 restrictions
-
(LEAD) N. Korea slams S. Korea-Japan summit as leading to 'military collusion'
-
(LEAD) Indonesia to provide S. Korea with new payment schedule for joint fighter project in June: DAPA chief
-
Yoon announces end to nearly all COVID-19 restrictions
-
(3rd LD) Yoon vows to make change, reforms palpable in 2nd year in office