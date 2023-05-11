Hansae 18,160 UP 1,280

KOLON IND 43,500 UP 1,400

HanmiPharm 301,500 DN 4,500

SD Biosensor 20,200 DN 600

Meritz Financial 45,750 UP 1,900

BNK Financial Group 6,750 UP 50

DGB Financial Group 7,030 UP 40

emart 90,200 DN 8,900

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY360 00 DN150

KOLMAR KOREA 41,700 UP 1,000

PIAM 32,000 DN 100

HANJINKAL 41,350 UP 400

CHONGKUNDANG 86,000 DN 100

DoubleUGames 47,850 UP 250

HL MANDO 46,100 UP 250

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 783,000 UP 3,000

Doosan Bobcat 51,000 UP 800

H.S.ENTERPRISE 7,970 DN 100

Netmarble 65,000 DN 1,700

KRAFTON 198,800 DN 1,700

HD HYUNDAI 58,900 DN 300

ORION 144,500 DN 2,100

ILJIN HYSOLUS 29,850 DN 150

HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,250 UP 440

BGF Retail 182,000 DN 2,500

SKCHEM 72,800 DN 1,000

HDC-OP 12,630 UP 70

HYOSUNG TNC 409,500 UP 5,000

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 420,000 DN 1,000

HANILCMT 12,160 DN 70

SKBS 77,900 DN 2,700

WooriFinancialGroup 11,820 UP 140

KakaoBank 25,000 0

HYBE 277,500 DN 2,000

SK ie technology 83,400 UP 1,500

LG Energy Solution 553,000 DN 13,000

DL E&C 36,200 UP 150

kakaopay 56,600 DN 400

K Car 14,250 DN 30

SKSQUARE 41,900 DN 100

