KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Hansae 18,160 UP 1,280
KOLON IND 43,500 UP 1,400
HanmiPharm 301,500 DN 4,500
SD Biosensor 20,200 DN 600
Meritz Financial 45,750 UP 1,900
BNK Financial Group 6,750 UP 50
DGB Financial Group 7,030 UP 40
emart 90,200 DN 8,900
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY360 00 DN150
KOLMAR KOREA 41,700 UP 1,000
PIAM 32,000 DN 100
HANJINKAL 41,350 UP 400
CHONGKUNDANG 86,000 DN 100
DoubleUGames 47,850 UP 250
HL MANDO 46,100 UP 250
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 783,000 UP 3,000
Doosan Bobcat 51,000 UP 800
H.S.ENTERPRISE 7,970 DN 100
Netmarble 65,000 DN 1,700
KRAFTON 198,800 DN 1,700
HD HYUNDAI 58,900 DN 300
ORION 144,500 DN 2,100
ILJIN HYSOLUS 29,850 DN 150
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,250 UP 440
BGF Retail 182,000 DN 2,500
SKCHEM 72,800 DN 1,000
HDC-OP 12,630 UP 70
HYOSUNG TNC 409,500 UP 5,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 420,000 DN 1,000
HANILCMT 12,160 DN 70
SKBS 77,900 DN 2,700
WooriFinancialGroup 11,820 UP 140
KakaoBank 25,000 0
HYBE 277,500 DN 2,000
SK ie technology 83,400 UP 1,500
LG Energy Solution 553,000 DN 13,000
DL E&C 36,200 UP 150
kakaopay 56,600 DN 400
K Car 14,250 DN 30
SKSQUARE 41,900 DN 100
(END)
N. Korea slams S. Korea-Japan summit as leading to 'military collusion'
Deadly Texas shooting spree victims include 3 Korean Americans: consulate
Washington Declaration goes beyond 'nuclear-sharing': U.S. official
U.S. F-16 jet crashes into farmland near Osan Air Base
(4th LD) Yoon says he feels responsibility to improve S. Korea-Japan ties
Japan PM expressed remorse over shared history of own accord: sources
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. to hold working-level cybersecurity talks
(LEAD) Yoon announces end to nearly all COVID-19 restrictions
(LEAD) N. Korea slams S. Korea-Japan summit as leading to 'military collusion'
(LEAD) Indonesia to provide S. Korea with new payment schedule for joint fighter project in June: DAPA chief
Yoon announces end to nearly all COVID-19 restrictions
(3rd LD) Yoon vows to make change, reforms palpable in 2nd year in office