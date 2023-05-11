Korea Gas Q1 net income down 81.1 pct to 139.4 bln won
All News 15:52 May 11, 2023
SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- Korea Gas Corp. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net income of 139.4 billion won (US$105.1 million), down 81.1 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the January-March period was 588.4 billion won, down 35.5 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 28.3 percent to 17.92 trillion won.
The earnings failed to meet market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 522.4 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
N. Korea slams S. Korea-Japan summit as leading to 'military collusion'
-
Deadly Texas shooting spree victims include 3 Korean Americans: consulate
-
Washington Declaration goes beyond 'nuclear-sharing': U.S. official
-
U.S. F-16 jet crashes into farmland near Osan Air Base
-
(4th LD) Yoon says he feels responsibility to improve S. Korea-Japan ties
Most Saved
-
Deadly Texas shooting spree victims include 3 Korean Americans: consulate
-
Washington Declaration goes beyond 'nuclear-sharing': U.S. official
-
U.S. F-16 jet crashes into farmland near Osan Air Base
-
Japan PM expressed remorse over shared history of own accord: sources
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. to hold working-level cybersecurity talks
-
(LEAD) Yoon announces end to nearly all COVID-19 restrictions
-
(LEAD) N. Korea slams S. Korea-Japan summit as leading to 'military collusion'
-
(LEAD) Indonesia to provide S. Korea with new payment schedule for joint fighter project in June: DAPA chief
-
Yoon announces end to nearly all COVID-19 restrictions
-
(3rd LD) Yoon vows to make change, reforms palpable in 2nd year in office