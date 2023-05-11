Homegrown tactical guided missile passes quality certification test: state agency

SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea successfully conducted a live-fire test on a homegrown tactical guided missile for quality certification Thursday, paving the way for its full-scale mass-production later this year, according to a state defense quality management agency.

The Defense Agency for Technology and Quality said the firing of the Korean Tactical Surface-to-Surface Missile (KTSSM), designed to counter enemy artillery threats, took place at a testing facility of the state-run Agency for Defense Development (ADD).

The weapons system was locally developed in 2019 under a project to secure capabilities to conduct precision strikes on North Korean artillery pieces, which put the greater Seoul area within range, at the start of a contingency.

Thursday's test is designed to check the quality of the missile to determine whether to begin the mass-production of the weapon in earnest.

The test-firing followed preparations through a consultative group of experts from the Defense Acquisition Program Administration, the ADD, the Army and the South Korean defense firm Hanwha Aerospace.



This undated image, provided by the defense ministry, shows a test of a Korean Tactical Surface-to-Surface Missile. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

