Seoul issues first ozone advisory this year
SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- Seoul saw its first ozone advisory of the year take effect Thursday in southwestern parts of the city.
The advisory was issued at 3 p.m. in the city's seven southwestern districts, including Dongjak, Guro and Yangcheon Ward.
The ozone advisory is issued when ozone concentration levels reach an hourly average of 0.12 parts per million (ppm).
The average in the southwestern districts stood at 0.121 ppm at 3 p.m., according to the city.
Ozone exposure can lead to respiratory diseases, especially among the elderly and children, and people are advised to stay indoors when an ozone advisory is in place.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
N. Korea slams S. Korea-Japan summit as leading to 'military collusion'
-
Deadly Texas shooting spree victims include 3 Korean Americans: consulate
-
Washington Declaration goes beyond 'nuclear-sharing': U.S. official
-
U.S. F-16 jet crashes into farmland near Osan Air Base
-
(4th LD) Yoon says he feels responsibility to improve S. Korea-Japan ties
-
Deadly Texas shooting spree victims include 3 Korean Americans: consulate
-
Washington Declaration goes beyond 'nuclear-sharing': U.S. official
-
U.S. F-16 jet crashes into farmland near Osan Air Base
-
Japan PM expressed remorse over shared history of own accord: sources
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. to hold working-level cybersecurity talks
-
(LEAD) Yoon announces end to nearly all COVID-19 restrictions
-
(LEAD) N. Korea slams S. Korea-Japan summit as leading to 'military collusion'
-
(LEAD) Indonesia to provide S. Korea with new payment schedule for joint fighter project in June: DAPA chief
-
Yoon announces end to nearly all COVID-19 restrictions
-
(3rd LD) Yoon vows to make change, reforms palpable in 2nd year in office