S. Korean Bond Yields on May. 11, 2023
All News 16:40 May 11, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.344 3.353 -0.9
2-year TB 3.327 3.368 -4.1
3-year TB 3.220 3.273 -5.3
10-year TB 3.292 3.341 -4.9
2-year MSB 3.318 3.360 -4.2
3-year CB (AA-) 4.032 4.086 -5.4
91-day CD 3.600 3.590 +1.0
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
