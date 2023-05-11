Man given 3-yr imprisonment for starving over 1,000 cats, dogs to death
YANGPYEONG, South Korea, May 11 (Yonhap) -- A man in his 60s was sentenced to three years in prison Thursday for starving to death more than 1,000 cats and dogs abandoned by breeding farms.
The sentence, delivered by the Suwon District Court's branch in Yeoju, 61 kilometers southeast of Seoul, is the maximum penalty the country's Animal Protection Act allows for animal cruelty.
The 66-year-old man was indicted on charges of starving more than 1,000 cats and dogs to death since February 2020. He took over the animals, abandoned by pet breeding farms for low commercial value, in exchange for receiving 10,000 won (US$7.53) per pet.
A total of 1,256 dead cats and dogs were found in his house in the nearby county of Yangpyeong.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
N. Korea slams S. Korea-Japan summit as leading to 'military collusion'
-
Deadly Texas shooting spree victims include 3 Korean Americans: consulate
-
Washington Declaration goes beyond 'nuclear-sharing': U.S. official
-
U.S. F-16 jet crashes into farmland near Osan Air Base
-
(4th LD) Yoon says he feels responsibility to improve S. Korea-Japan ties
-
Deadly Texas shooting spree victims include 3 Korean Americans: consulate
-
Washington Declaration goes beyond 'nuclear-sharing': U.S. official
-
U.S. F-16 jet crashes into farmland near Osan Air Base
-
Japan PM expressed remorse over shared history of own accord: sources
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. to hold working-level cybersecurity talks
-
(LEAD) Yoon announces end to nearly all COVID-19 restrictions
-
S. Korea confirms first foot-and-mouth disease cases in 4 years
-
(LEAD) N. Korea slams S. Korea-Japan summit as leading to 'military collusion'
-
(LEAD) Indonesia to provide S. Korea with new payment schedule for joint fighter project in June: DAPA chief
-
Yoon announces end to nearly all COVID-19 restrictions