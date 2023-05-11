Composer of IU songs denies plagiarism allegations

SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- A composer of IU's hit songs on Thursday denied allegations of plagiarism as the singer-songwriter faces renewed claims of copying other artists.

Lee Min-soo, the composer of "Pink Shoes" (2013) and "Good Day" (2010), refuted plagiarism allegations spreading online after an anonymous person on Monday filed a complaint with the police against IU, claiming six of her songs copied other works.

"I did not refer to others' songs or have them in mind when composing the songs," Lee wrote on his Instagram.

Lee said he had already refuted plagiarism allegations related to "Pink Shoes" 10 years ago and no more arguments are necessary, adding the recent criticism over IU "crosses the line."

The six songs reported to the police were "Good Day" (2010), "Red Shoes" (2013), "Bbibbi" (2018), "pitiful" (2009), "Boo" (2009) and "Celebrity" (2021). Out of the six tracks, IU was involved in writing lyrics for "Celebrity," as well as writing the lyrics and general production of "Bbibbi."

On Wednesday, IU's agency Edam Entertainment said that it will take legal action against those who defame the singer by spreading false rumors online.



