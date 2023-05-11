Mirae Asset Securities Q1 net income up 15.7 pct to 238.2 bln won
All News 17:54 May 11, 2023
SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- Mirae Asset Securities Co. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net income of 238.2 billion won (US$179.6 million), up 15.7 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 281.7 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 284.7 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 30.6 percent to 6.86 trillion won.
The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 164 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
