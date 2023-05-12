Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 12.
Korean-language dailies
-- S. Korea confirms first foot-and-mouth disease cases in 4 years (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Goodbye to COVID-19; normalcy returns (Kookmin Daily)
-- Small biz owners cornered into resorting to loan sharks (Donga Ilbo)
-- Foreign workers come back to workforce-strapped shipbuilding sector (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Isolation mandate lifted; no masks needed in clinics, pharmacies (Segye Times)
-- Bill proposed to block shoddy opinion polls (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Bye-bye to COVID-19 (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Long COVID-19 tunnel is over (Hankyoreh)
-- Right given to eldest sons to preside over ancestral rites ruled invalid (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Minimum wage weighs on economy (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Conglomerates bet 3.5 tln won on quantum computing (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Government declares end to COVID-19 emergency (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- At last, South Korea declares end to COVID-19 emergency (Korea Herald)
-- Korea announces end to COVID-19 health emergency (Korea Times)
