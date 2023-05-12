Today in Korean history
May 13
1975 -- In the face of continuing popular unrest, Park Chung-hee promulgates the 9th State of Emergency decree, the final version of a series of emergency measures that led to the jailing of hundreds of dissidents.
1997 -- Two North Korean families defect to South Korea.
2006 -- South and North Korea agree to conduct test-runs of two sets of railways that were built across their heavily fortified border.
2009 -- South Korean President Lee Myung-bak and Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev agree to upgrade their countries' relationship to a "strategic partnership" and launch a number of joint projects to create billions of dollars of benefits for both sides.
2010 -- South Korean President Lee Myung-bak says the country needs to reconsider a long-term defense reform project crafted by the former Roh Moo-hyun administration, as it does not fully reflect the security conditions on the peninsula.
2013 -- South Korean President Park Geun-hye apologizes over allegations of sexual misconduct by her spokesman during her visit to the United States. Yoon Chang-jung was accused of committing a sexual misdemeanor against a Korean-American woman.
2015 -- A reservist goes on a shooting spree at a military training camp in Naegok-dong, southern Seoul, killing two colleagues and wounding two others before taking his own life. It is the first time in South Korea's military history that a reservist has opened fire on people, though the country has witnessed several suicides and accidents involving reservists with firearms.
(END)
-
N. Korea slams S. Korea-Japan summit as leading to 'military collusion'
-
Deadly Texas shooting spree victims include 3 Korean Americans: consulate
-
Washington Declaration goes beyond 'nuclear-sharing': U.S. official
-
U.S. F-16 jet crashes into farmland near Osan Air Base
-
(4th LD) Yoon says he feels responsibility to improve S. Korea-Japan ties
-
Deadly Texas shooting spree victims include 3 Korean Americans: consulate
-
Washington Declaration goes beyond 'nuclear-sharing': U.S. official
-
U.S. F-16 jet crashes into farmland near Osan Air Base
-
Japan PM expressed remorse over shared history of own accord: sources
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. to hold working-level cybersecurity talks
-
Yoon says he is considering establishing Strategic Command
-
(LEAD) Yoon announces end to nearly all COVID-19 restrictions
-
S. Korea confirms first foot-and-mouth disease cases in 4 years
-
Composer of IU songs denies plagiarism allegations
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea confirms first foot-and-mouth disease cases in 4 years