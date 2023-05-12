Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Q1 net profit up 16.6 pct to 613.3 bln won

08:54 May 12, 2023

SEOUL, May 12 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Co. on Friday reported its first-quarter net income of 613.3 billion won (US$462.4 million), up 16.6 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the January-March period was 833.3 billion won, up 21 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 15.3 percent to 5.33 trillion won.
